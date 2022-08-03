Gun found, attempted-murder charge laid after shooting in Nanaimo

48-year-old man remains in custody after incident and arrest Aug. 1

Nanaimo RCMP say a gun allegedly used in a shooting Monday, Aug. 1, has been found and a suspect charged with attempted murder remains in custody. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP say a gun allegedly used in a shooting Monday, Aug. 1, has been found and a suspect charged with attempted murder remains in custody. (News Bulletin file photo)

A gun allegedly used in a shooting in Nanaimo on the B.C. Day long weekend has been found and a suspect has been charged with attempted murder.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Robert Allen Estes, 48, of no fixed address, has been charged with the one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident that happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 1, near the Northfield Road intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting near Nanaimo Parkway

The gun was found by a team of investigators, led by Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services. The team searched “through a seemingly endless supply of bramble bushes” and found the gun in the late afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 2. in the vicinity of Northfield and Boxwood roads. The weapon will undergo a forensic examination.

Estes has been remanded into police custody to await his next court appearance Thursday, Aug. 11, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

The 43-year-old shooting victim, who suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, remains in hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMPShooting

Previous story
Ucluelet whale watching boat towed to shore after taking on water
Next story
B.C. wildfire season intensifies with 91 active blazes, 5 of note

Just Posted

A campfire ban will go into effect Aug. 4 in the Coastal Fire Centre, with the except of Haida Gwaii. (BCWS map)
Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Walter Tarnowsky, right, general manager of Catalyst Paper—a Paper Excellence Mill in Port Alberni, donates $2,000 to Ed and Naomi Nicholson for their second annual Chims Fest, happening Saturday, Aug. 6 at Chims Guest House. (PHOTO COURTESY NAOMI NICHOLSON)
Chims Fest mixes Indigenous culture, food, fashion and a love story

Helen Poon, Port Alberni city councillor for the 2018-22 term, also was the 2020 BC Liberal candidate for Mid Island- Pacific Rim. (FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon says she won’t seek re-election

Alberni Valley Hill Climbers ATV Club is one of five to sign an access agreement with Mosaic Forest Management to access the backcountry. (AV HILL CLIMBERS CLUB PHOTO)
Vancouver Island ATV clubs reach back-country agreement with Mosaic