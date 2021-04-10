Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that most defined his life. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that most defined his life. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

‘He has been my strength all these years,’ Queen said about Prince Philip

An excerpt from their 1997 anniversary speech was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99

The Twitter account of Britain’s royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

Philip also had words of gratitude for his wife and monarch at the time.

“I think the main lesson that we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage,” he said. “You can take it from me that the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”

A portrait of the couple taken by photographer Anne Leibovitz and first released in 2016 on Philip’s 95th birthday accompanied Saturday’s Twitter post.

Royal family

Princess Elizabeth and her new husband, Prince Philip—behind the wheel—visited the Alberni Valley on the princess's inaugural visit to Canada. A photographer with Charnell Studios in Port Alberni captured the young newlyweds along the parade route on Oct. 25, 1951, months before Princess Elizabeth became Queen. Prince Philip died April 9, 2021, just shy of his 100th birthday. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum's online archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN 13605 COURTESY OF ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Prince Philip and his new bride visit Port Alberni

A special look back with the Alberni Valley Museum to honour the life of Prince Philip

