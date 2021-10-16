An example of the affected units of dried cannabis. (Joint Ventures Craft Cannabis photo)

An example of the affected units of dried cannabis. (Joint Ventures Craft Cannabis photo)

Health Canada recalls B.C. cannabis product due to powdery mildew contamination

Anyone who may have purchased the contaminated cannabis should stop using the product immediately

Health Canada and Joint Venture Craft Cannabis have issued a recall notice on a B.C.-based cannabis product due to contamination from powdery mildew.

The recall affects a batch of Bud Coast–Saltspring OG Shark dried cannabis in 3.5 gram units distributed by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch. According to Health Canada’s recall notice, 1,071 units were sold between Sept. 22 and Oct. 7

“The affected product may contain powdery mildew. In certain individuals, exposure may result in allergic symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, wheezing, runny nose or nasal congestion, and watery or itchy eyes,” the notice reads.

Anyone who may have purchased the contaminated cannabis should stop using the product immediately and return the product to the retailer where they purchased it.

Exposure to mouldy cannabis products can cause temporary adverse health consequences, but neither Health Canada nor Joint Venture have received any adverse reaction reports about the recalled cannabis.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
B.C. flight school expanding amid a global pilot shortage

Just Posted

Smoke from the burning of a slash pile at Elkview Estates could be seen from Castlegar Tuesday.
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts new burning bylaws

Port Alberni city council met in person on Oct. 12, 2021 for the first time in more than a year and a half. (ELENA RARDON./ ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hires consultant to update its Official Community Plan

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nation burn a copy of the Indian Act during a ceremony where they held the first sitting of their legislature and signed a constitution after implementing the historic Maa-nulth Final Agreement in Anacla, B.C., in the early morning hours of Friday April 1, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
West Coast First Nations’ child care repatriation an early success story

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni OKs outdoor warming centres this winter