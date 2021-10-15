Rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect for most of Vancouver Island for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16. (News Bulletin file photo)

Heavy rain expected this weekend over most of Vancouver Island

Rainfall warnings in effect in some areas, special weather statements in others

It’s expected to be a wet weekend on Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning in some areas and special weather statements in other areas for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16.

On the east coast of the Island, there is a rainfall warning between Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay, with the forecast calling for “a long episode of rain, at times heavy” for most of Friday and Saturday. About 75-100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over a 48-hour period.

“Two successive frontal systems will cross the south coast between today and late Saturday night, with high water content associated with an atmospheric river flowing off the Pacific Ocean,” Environment Canada noted in the rainfall warning. “As freezing levels rise to near 2,500 metres, snow melt will also add to the runoff. Swelling of local streams and localized flooding are likely during this time.”

The west coast of the Island is also under a rainfall warning and could see 100-150mm of rain as “a very moist Pacific frontal system will remain nearly stationary” on Friday before moving south.

Motorists are reminded that downpours can cause flooding or water pooling on roads and drivers are urged to use their headlights and maintain a safe following distance.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting says it will be patrolling highways in its service area and responding to reports 24 hours a day.

