(Black Press Media files)

Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

People heading back to work and school after the winter holidays should pack an umbrella for heavy rain expected Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a moist Pacific frontal system will bring 60 and 90 millimetres of rain to the Lower Mainland and eastern Vancouver Island on Monday and Tuesday morning, with rain expected to taper off in the afternoon.

Drivers are asked to watch out for water pooling on the roads and flash floods in low-lying areas.

Further east into the Fraser Valley, the environmental agency has issued a winter storm warning for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna and Highway 3, Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton. The highways are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres Monday and another 10 to 20 centimetres overnight.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires
Next story
Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Just Posted

TOTEM 65: ADSS boys’ team ‘a work in progress’ heading into home tournament

Port Alberni’s players are young, but make up for it with speed, aggressiveness

BCHL: Bulldogs kick off the new year with a win against Powell River

First half of weekend double header ends in the home team’s favour

TOTEM 65: Students get into the Totem basketball spirit in record numbers

Alberni District Secondary hosts 65th annual hoops tourney, the longest in B.C.

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs postpone Jan. 3 game due to ferry cancellations

Jan. 4 home game with Powell River Kings will go as planned if ferries are running: ‘Dogs’ president

VALLEY SENIORS: Volunteers preserve Alberni Valley’s history

History matters to the people who look after region’s archives

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

One person arrested in ‘high-risk’ incident in Nanaimo

Male suspect arrested Sunday afternoon in Townsite Road area

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Most Read