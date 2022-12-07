Roman and Lukas Tassone are charged with a series of drug-related criminal offences. They remain at large as of Dec. 7, 2022. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Roman and Lukas Tassone are charged with a series of drug-related criminal offences. They remain at large as of Dec. 7, 2022. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Hells Angels member, 6 others charged in BC-wide drug trafficking bust

Drugs, cash, weapons and Hells Angels clothing seized throughout Lower Mainland, Okanagan

A known full-patch Hells Angels member and six other men believed to be involved in a large-scale B.C. drug trafficking operation have been charged with dozens of criminal offences.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) began investigating the Okanagan and Lower Mainland-based men in 2020. Between that year and 2021, the unit executed 12 search warrants, turning up large amounts of cash, drugs, weapons and Hells Angels clothing.

The seven men include:

  • Jonathan Lutar, a 39-year-old male from Vancouver and known full-patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club’s Haney Chapter
  • Courtney Lafreniere, a 41- year-old male from Maple Ridge
  • Oakley Charest, a 34-year-old male from Vernon
  • Matthew Shaw, a 31-year-old male from Tsawwassen
  • Allan Arcangel, a 51-year-old male from Vancouver
  • Roman Tassone, a 28-year-old male from Vancouver
  • Lukas Tassone, a 34-year-old male from Vancouver

Both Roman and Lukas Tassone remain at large as of Wednesday (Dec. 7). The other five have been arrested and released on conditions while they await trial.

A Hells Angels vest was among a large number of items police seized during search warrants conducted in the Lower Mainland and Okanagan. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

In total during their investigation, CFSEU-BC discovered and seized over 30 kg of various drugs, including fentanyl, multiple handguns, rifles, and shotguns with accompanying ammunition, body armour, two vehicles, a cocaine press, and Hells Angels clothing.

The charges announced Wednesday are the latest results of CFSEU-BC’s drug trafficking investigations. In the last week, the police unit also announced charges against four Vancouver Island men believed to have ties with the Hells Angels, and six Lower Mainland men affiliated with the Wolfpack gang and drug trafficking in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

