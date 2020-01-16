High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

High winds have caused ferry cancellations and delays, resulting in longer wait times for proceeding sailings.
The 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. departures from both Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled; but as of 8:40 a.m., the 10:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay is scheduled to operate.
The 6:15 a.m. from Comox and the 8:05 a.m. from Powell River were also cancelled, but following sailings are set to continue.
The 7:50 a.m. departing Cortes Island was cancelled and the 9:05 a.m. departing Quadra Island as also been cancelled.
The Denman Island to Hornby Island 8:20 a.m. sailing was cancelled so crews could remove snow; while the Port McNeill to Alert Bay sailing is operating 45 minutes behind schedule due to snow removal.
For updated information on ferry cancellations and delays visit bcferries.com.