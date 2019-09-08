A crash completely closed Highway 4 near Cameron Lake.

According to Drive B.C., the vehicle incident Sunday night closed a 21-kilometre stretch of highway in both directions between Maebelle Road and Chalet Road, from six kilometres east of Cathedral Grove to one kilometre east of Port Alberni. The highway was expected to re-open at 3 a.m. Monday. No detour is available in that area.

A motorist near the scene told Black Press via social media that fire crews advised the head-on crash would close the highway for two to six hours.

UPDATE: More than 20 kilometres of Highway 4 closed after crash near Cameron Lake. The highway is expected to re-open at 3 a.m., according to Drive B.C. https://t.co/gFPgB9ciU8 pic.twitter.com/P6qyFXl2D6 — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) September 9, 2019

Earlier Sunday, about 8:30 p.m., the Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department advised motorists via social media that a crash at Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Road caused the closure of the highway in both directions. That scene was cleared at 9 p.m.

