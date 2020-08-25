Highway 4 opened after fuel tanker crash

No injuries to either driver in collision

A crash on Hwy 4 near Falls Street closed the highway for a few hours on Tuesday, Aug. 25. (SCREENSHOT)

No one was injured in a crash Tuesday morning (Aug. 25) that closed down Highway 4 for a few hours.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP attended a collision at Falls Street and River Road near the Orange Bridge between a blue Ford SUV and a gasoline tanker truck.

Because the incident involved a tanker truck, highway services and the Port Alberni Fire Department were called in to assist.

“Delays on the road were necessary as a specialized wrecker was called in, and an empty tanker was necessary to empty the loaded one involved in the collision,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau of the BC RCMP.

The highway was fully re-opened before 11 a.m.

Although neither vehicle was driveable from the scene, there were no injuries sustained by either driver, said RCMP. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors. Officers are still determining what occurred and if charges are appropriate in the collision.



