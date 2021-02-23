Logging activity takes place near Weiner Creek within the Alberni Valley Community Forest. Although the area being logged is fairly small, a large area is closed off to hikers during the week to keep them clear of blasting and logging operations. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS LAW, AVCF)

Logging activity takes place near Weiner Creek within the Alberni Valley Community Forest. Although the area being logged is fairly small, a large area is closed off to hikers during the week to keep them clear of blasting and logging operations. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS LAW, AVCF)

Hikers warned to heed trail closure signs in Alberni Valley Community Forest

Active logging taking place along Weiner Creek west of Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley Community Forest manager is asking members of the public to stay out of active logging areas.

The request is in response to hikers not paying attention to flagged off harvesting areas close to recreational trails along Weiner Creek.

“We have had some hikers walk through the roped off physical barrier and get inside the harvesting area, putting themselves in a dangerous situation,” Chris Law said. “The AVCF took extra precautions during blasting for road construction to make sure hikers had not crossed into dangerous areas but the safest practice is for hikers not to pass ‘trail closed’ signs.”

The roped off area is larger than the actual area being logged, Law said. “It looks like we’re doing more than we actually are. Eight hectares is all we’re harvesting but we’ve roped off a significant part of the trail system on the west wide of Weiner Creek.”

READ: Alberni Valley Community Forest sees increased use during pandemic

Trails around Weiner Creek have been roped off during the week to allow for logging activity.

Law has ensured all trails have been open on weekends because they are seeing a higher than normal use since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago. “The Weiner area has never been this busy in wintertime,” and he is seeing more snowshoers in the backcountry around Sutton Pass than usual this season.

“While out for a Saturday snowshoe hike up Sutton Pass we encountered 10 backcountry skier and eight more snowshoers, which is typical of any weekend.”

Law expects logging to wrap up by the end of March. The anticipated yield is 5000 cubic metres of lumber, or the equivalent of 120 logging trucks.

READ: City of Port Alberni receives $2M from community forest

Once the Weiner area reopens for good later this spring, hikers will find the trail a bit different: the AVCF has created a more scenic alternative trail along Weiner Creek. Law is happy with the new trail.

“When I built that section of trail 18 yeras ago I always wanted to move it closer to Weiner Creek because it gives you good views hof the creek and some of the rapids, and a better view of Weiner Falls,” he said. “It also takes you out of the planned harvest area.

“The AVCF is trying to tie the recreation corridors with our riparian areas. (We) usually leave a wider reserve area along our major streams so it is a natural fit to have the trails located in this reserve area along the creeks. The trail is not any longer and we plan to do a bit more trail changes to keep people off the old logging road and in the forested area along the creek.”

All of the community forest’s harvesting plans, active logging and road building operations and trails are posted on their website, www.communityforest.ca. Anyone with comments or suggestions about trails within the forest is welcome to e-mail manager@communityforest.ca; all correspondence is presented to the board of directors for discussion, Law said.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictforestryPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Trails near Weiner Falls in the Alberni Valley Community Forest have been closed to prevent hikers from entering active logging sites. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS LAW, AVCF)

Trails near Weiner Falls in the Alberni Valley Community Forest have been closed to prevent hikers from entering active logging sites. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS LAW, AVCF)

Previous story
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report
Next story
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Just Posted

Trails near Weiner Falls in the Alberni Valley Community Forest have been closed to prevent hikers from entering active logging sites. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS LAW, AVCF)
Hikers warned to heed trail closure signs in Alberni Valley Community Forest

Active logging taking place along Weiner Creek west of Port Alberni

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP investigating suspicious incident at Port Alberni McDonald’s

RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

NIC’s Port Alberni campus is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

2020 and 2021 graduates can have photos taken in grad regalia

A new sign went up at Port Alberni’s food hub in mid-January 2021. (TWITTER PHOTO)
Port Alberni food hub opens commercial kitchen space

Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals can use the facility

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

A Bowker Creek duck was in good hands this weekend when several neighbours came together to remove a plastic lid from her beak. (Courtesy of Mack Kurtz)
Greater Victoria neighbours call for change after rescuing duck with plastic ring on beak

Loose recycling, garbage could be contributing to Bowker Creek pollution, neighbours say

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public tips to help locate Brian Sutherland, wanted for mischief and uttering threats after allegedly trying to break down a door and smashing a window of a south Nanaimo home last week. (Photo submitted)
Man wanted after allegedly trying to break through door and window of Nanaimo home

Brian Sutherland, 31, wanted for mischief and uttering threats

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Most Read