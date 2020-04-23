Hunting and fishing have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

Hunting has been added to the growing list of essential services able to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jesse Zeman of the BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) said the BCTF and other partners have been engaging various levels of government and the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) for the last three weeks to advocate for the benefits of hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors within the constraints of COVID-19.

“This is great news, but also means we all need to be cognizant of how COVID-19 has changed responsible fishing and hunting practices,” stated Zeman in a news release Thursday, April 23.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

BC Wildlife Federation president Bill Bosch said he’s happy hunting and fishing are now listed as essential services but also understands with the listing comes great responsibility and scrutiny.

“As responsible citizens and conservationists, we need to ensure these activities are conducted within the guidelines set out by the PHO,” he said.

The provincial government describes essential services as “daily services essential to preserving life, health, public safety and basic societal functioning. They are the services British Columbians come to rely on in their daily lives.”

Hunting is under the category of Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services.

The BCWF asks licensed hunters and anglers to inform themselves with regards to the PHO guidelines. Advice and information on hunting and fishing responsibly can be found on the BCWF website and the BC Government website.

Zeman said the BCWF will continue to advocate on behalf of hikers, hunters and anglers with various levels of government and believes the provincial government should be finding ways to allow B.C. residents to stay local, get outside safely and enjoy public spaces, such as provincial parks.

READ MORE: B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

“It is imperative that British Columbians have access to outdoor areas to secure healthy, organic protein, and give them a physical and mental reprieve from the effects of COVID-19,” states the news release.

In the Cariboo Chilcotin region ice fishermen have been unable to use government rec centres to access fishing opportunities during the pandemic so far.

Additionally, provincial parks also remain closed for camping.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHunting and Fishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely
Next story
UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Just Posted

Port Alberni car enthusiasts cruise to show how much they care for frontline workers

Cruise for Care planned for Friday, April 24

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add size, leadership for 2020-2021 season

BCHL team has been busy with signings during the offseason

COVID-19’s ‘collateral damage’ will be our mental health

Numerous programs exist to help Alberni Valley residents

Help the Alberni Valley News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

We are deeply honoured to be a trusted news source in Port Alberni

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Most Read