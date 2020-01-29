Protesters were outside the Serious Coffee on Blanshard Street in Victoria Wednesday morning after protesting at the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources through the night. Twelve protesters were arrested by police during the occupation. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

The 12 Indigenous protesters arrested for protesting in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in Victoria last week have filed a complaint against the police.

The dozen were asking that the chiefs’ demands regarding stopping work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline be upheld, observed and respected.

On Wednesday, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said multiple protesters were injured, despite Victoria police claims that no one was hurt. The protesters had blocked the entrance to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Blanshard Street on Tuesday for about 18 hours, starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The arrestees have sent a formal complaint to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and are speaking at the student union building at the University of Victoria on Wednesday morning.

