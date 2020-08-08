Port Alberni RCMP are looking for several pieces of First Nations regalia stolen from a vehicle at Paper Mill Dam on Aug. 1, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Indigenous regalia stolen from car in Port Alberni

RCMP are asking for information on three ceremonial items

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a theft of First Nations regalia that happened on Aug. 1, 2020 between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. near Paper Mill Dam.

The regalia had been inside a vehicle parked near the dam on Hector Road during cultural activities at the site, according to RCMP. A suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a small black suitcase containing personal family Indigenous regalia. A search of the area didn’t turn up the items. The owner has posted on social media asking for return of the items.

Anyone with information about these stolen items may call the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.solvecrime.ca or via text to BCTIP and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictFirst NationsPort AlberniRCMP

