Parkour enthusiasts at the Langley City facility. Plans are in the works to have the park host a two-day international event with top athletes in 2019. Miranda Gathercole Langley Time

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Langley City will play host during the only Canadian stop on a new North American Parkour tour featuring top athletes in the sport.

The event at the outdoor Parkour facility in Penzer Park at 198C Street and 47A Avenue is tentatively set for May of 2019, Coun. Paul Albrecht told Langley City council Monday.

The event will be part of a larger North American series of Parkour competitions, said Albrecht, the council liaison with the Discover Langley City tourism marketing agency.

“Langley City’s Parkour Park is the only outdoor facility on the tour and the only Canadian stop,” Albrecht said.

The event is expected to attract travellers from “the U.K., United States, Japan and Germany,” Albrecht said.

Discover Langley City operations manager Melissa Phillips said the two-day event will feature elite athletes, with some possibly coming from as far away as Europe.

“We’re planning it to kick off summer 2019,” Phillips said.

“It’s an exciting time for Langley City to promote the park, promote the sport of Parkour, and welcome an international competition,” she added.

Planning is in the preliminary stages, Phillips said, but is expected to include hotel packages for visitors, transportation to the event and on-site food trucks.

READ MORE: Largest outdoor Parkour park in Canada opens in Langley City

The new facility has been drawing large crowds since it opened last year following a $1.3 million re-do, with $500,000 coming from the federal government and $800,000 from the City.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Unmarked police SUV with lights and siren on crashes in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Historic Alberni Valley hotel will be demolished

Arrowview Hotel’s owner has 30 days to complete demolition

Last week for book donations at Rollin Art Centre

Annual giant book sale will take place on May 11-12

Alberni Golf Club team event sees sunshine

Team of Chris Owen, Matt Mesic, Tyler Ruel and Kyle Luchinski takes first place

Vancouver Island is home to some of the ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Three municipalities in Greater Victoria, and three more around the Island have gnawed their way into the top 20

VALLEY SENIORS: 99 youthful years for Bertha Levesque

Longest-standing resident of Abbeyfield has a sharp mind and clever personality

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Unmarked police SUV with lights and siren on crashes in Nanaimo

Three RCMP unmarked cars involved in accidents in the same day in Nanaimo

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

WATCH: Officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

Most Read