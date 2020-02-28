(File photo)

Intoxicated male throws bottle, then himself at vehicle on Highway 4 near Port Alberni

Man is now facing mischief charges and heading to court

A Port Alberni man walked away from a bizarre incident on Pacific Rim Highway at Hector Road on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

The 49-year-old man, who Port Alberni RCMP declined to name, was running into traffic on Highway 4, according to several reports the RCMP received. The man was seen holding onto a liquor bottle, was intoxicated, yelling at and running toward vehicles as they passed him.

“As a pickup truck turned onto Hector Road from Pacific Rim Highway, the man threw his liquor bottle at the truck’s windshield, breaking it,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

The man ran toward the truck, hitting the side of it with his body as the driver turned the corner. The man slipped and fell, and the rear wheel of the truck ran over his legs.

“Fortunately, the man did not sustain any injuries by this event,” and after being checked over by paramedics the man was able to walk to a police vehicle, where he was transported to the detachment—kicking the doors and windows of the vehicle, according to Hayden.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 29th to answer to a charge of Mischief Under $5000.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Just Posted

Intoxicated male throws bottle, then himself at vehicle on Highway 4 near Port Alberni

Man is now facing mischief charges and heading to court

City of Port Alberni approves five-storey expansion at Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens

Neighbours voice concern about traffic, loss of green space in wake of decision

Wounded Warriors runners arrive in Port Alberni

Fundraising dinner will take place at Royal Canadian Legion

Arrowvale Farm near Port Alberni hosts maple syrup fest

Taste west coast maple syrup on Leap Year Saturday and watch demonstrations too

ACRD urges B.C. gov’t to upgrade Bamfield Road in wake of winter storm

ACRD board to write letter to Premier John Horgan, expressing urgency

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Most Read