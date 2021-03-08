(BC SPCA)

(BC SPCA)

Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Peanut butter is a well-known dog treat and certainly a fan favourite for many of our canine companions, but the BC SPCA wants pet owners to know it’s not always the safest choice.

In a news release, the SPCA said that unless you’re making peanut butter at home, it’s important to read the labels to make sure it doesn’t contain anything that could be bad for your dog.

Xylitol, an artificial sweetener present in some peanut butters, is safe for people but not for dogs. The SPCA said that when consumed by dogs, it can cause a “sudden, dangerous drop in blood sugar, which can be life-threatening when left untreated.” Symptoms of xylitol consumption can include confusion, stumbling, lethargy (excessive sleepiness and depression) and seizures.

As more flavoured peanut butters make their way to store shelves, it’s also important to be on the lookout for chocolate. Symptoms of chocolate consumption can include vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst, panting or restlessness, excessive urination and a racing heart rate.

“If you notice any of the above symptoms or suspect your dog has ingested xylitol or chocolate, contact your veterinarian or an emergency veterinary clinic immediately,” the SPCA stated. “How quickly treatment is started can mean the difference between life and death.”

The healthiest option for dogs is unsalted or homemade peanut butter that is low in sugar and free of any additives. Other nut butters, like those made from almonds, walnuts, and pecans, aren’t good for your dog because they have more oil and fat and can cause digestive issues.

But even if you are feeding your dog unsalted or homemade peanut butter, the SPCA said that less is more. As a guideline, the organization recommends that no more than 10 per cent of your dog’s caloric intake should come from treats.

And remember – just like humans, dogs can be allergic to peanut butter. Signs of an allergic reaction include red and itchy skin, bald patches, hotspots, difficulty breathing, agitation, diarrhea and vomiting.

If you see your dog exhibiting signs of xylitol or chocolate consumption, or any symptoms of an allergic reaction, the SPCA said pet owners should contact their veterinarian or an emergency veterinary clinic right away.

READ MORE: SPCA lottery to support abused, neglected animals

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay
Next story
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Just Posted

Twelve of the 13 women working for BC Ambulance Service in Port Alberni pose for a photo outside of West Coast General Hospital on Sunday, March 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni honours female paramedics on International Women’s Day

Station 124 has 13 female B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics working at the station

A locked gate prevents access to a logging road on Mosaic Forests land in 2017. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
ACRD, Mosaic form working group for public access to forest lands

Pilot project will allow increased public access on a trial basis to Scout Beach and Lowry Lake

An Island Health nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo courtesy Island Health)
Health authority opening 19 clinics to immunize Vancouver Island residents

Health authority anticipates more than 40,000 people will be immunized over the next month

The Alberni Valley’s Emergency Operations Centre is located around the corner and below the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ACRD, First Nations to partner on regional evacuation route

Union of BC Municipalities grants $82K for route development

Traffic on Cherry Creek Road is at a standstill as emergency vehicles deal with the aftermath of a collision on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY TONY SHUMUK)
Air ambulance called for motor vehicle incident near Port Alberni

Helicopter lands on field near Cherry Creek Road

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Hannah Ankenmann, who works with k’awat’si Economic Development Corporation, winces as she received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Vancouver Island’s small remote towns to get community-wide vaccine clinics

Island Health to take a wholesale approach to immunization, rather than age-based appointments

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
21-year-old motorbike rider dies after crash with ATV on Nanaimo back road

Incident happened Sunday afternoon near Boomerang Lake

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Cole Moore with one of his sisters, Jasmin Moore. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island man looks to brain surgery for second chance

Fingers crossed that procedure can give Cole Moore a new lease on life after decade of seizures

Most Read