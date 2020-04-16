Island Health has confirmed a third death within the Island Health region. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Island Health confirms three coronavirus deaths in region

In total 77 British Columbians have died from COVID-19

A third person has died from the COVID-19 virus within Island Health, the health authority confirmed Thursday.

The individual was in their 80s and an inpatient at one of the region’s hospitals.

In a statement, Kathy McNeil, Island Health president and CEO offered her condolences to family and friends.

“For members of the Island Health family who provided care and supported the family during this challenging time, you are in my thoughts and we are all grateful for the compassionate care you provided,” she said.

The death was one of three reported by the province Thursday, as well as 14 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Thursday, B.C. has seen 1,575 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The province says 120 people are currently hospitalized and 983 have recovered. In total, 77 British Columbians have died from the virus.

READ ALSO: B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIsland Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s action plan aims to activate seniors

Rural area initiative parallels City of Port Alberni undertaking

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Help the Alberni Valley News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

We are deeply honoured to be a trusted news source in Port Alberni

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after accident near Whiskey Creek

Drugs and alcohol ruled out as factors

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Island Health confirms three coronavirus deaths in region

In total 77 British Columbians have died from COVID-19

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

North Vancouver Island communities join in to ‘squash the curve’

Residents from Cumberland , Tahsis and Quadra Island are volunteering to grow winter squash on their lawns in a move towards sustainable food security

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Most Read