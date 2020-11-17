Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Rainbow Gardens long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but no residents have symptoms

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tsawaayuss Rainbow Gardens long-term care home in Port Alberni.

According to an Island Health press release dated Nov. 17, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 to date, but no residents are currently experiencing symptoms. For COVID-19, it is a provincial standard to declare an outbreak if at least one staff member is at work during their infectious period, says Island Health.

“Communication with residents and families is underway,” stated the press release.

This outbreak is confined to the long-term care building and no other areas of the site are affected. The staff member who tested positive is self-isolating at home. The entire site is closed to admissions, transfers and visitors.

Island Health says “enhanced control measures” have been put in place. The following measures have been implemented at the site:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

Island Health is working with Tsawaayuss Rainbow Gardens leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed. During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

Rainbow Gardens is a not-for-profit facility operated by WestCoast Native Health Care Society.

