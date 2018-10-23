Island Health encourages sexual assault survivors to #TrustYourself

New social media campaign urges survivors of sexual assault to seek medical care

If you start to see #TrustYourself fly by when scrolling through your social media feed, it is part of an initiative from Island Health to encourage survivors of sexual assault to seek medical care.

The social media campaign is challenging the status quo – many people do not report sexual violence for a variety of reasons including stigma, fear of reprisal or the idea that drug or alcohol impairment could diminish their credibility.

Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

Sexual assault is the most under-reported violent crime in Canada, with just one in every 20 sexual assaults reported to police, according to Statistics Canada, despite the number of cases reported increasing since the #MeToo movement went viral in October 2017.