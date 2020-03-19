Island Health chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick offers information via social media regarding the decision not to reveal specific locations of COVID-19 cases. (Island Health Twitter image)

Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

Chief medical health officer says novelty of the arrival of the virus will pass

COVID-19 has reached Vancouver Island, but more specific locations aren’t forthcoming, says Island Health.

The health authority released an informational video Thursday afternoon in which Dr. Richard Stanwick, chief medical health officer, addressed the question about where exactly COVID-19 cases are confirmed.

He said that those with COVID-19 are patients and therefore deserve the same respect and privacy as any other patients receiving treatment.

“The information that has been collected to date has largely been used to identify the fact that the virus has arrived on the Island,” Stanwick said. “In short order, there will be multiple cases and the novelty of the arrival of this virus will pass.”

He asked that people respect Island Health’s decision not to reveal details beyond what the health authority provides.

Earlier this week, a Comox Valley doctor revealed that there was a COVID-19 case there and said she chose to share the information due to perceived nonchalance in the community.

The City of Nanaimo said even city officials aren’t being told locations of COVID-19 beyond what the general public is hearing.

“We’ve been vigilant in adhering to the guidance of the provincial government and they are asking us to be consistent and work as a group, a family of municipalities, as opposed to working independently because that will be confusing to the public,” said Jake Rudolph, City of Nanaimo chief administrative officer.

READ ALSO: B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’
Next story
B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Just Posted

Port Alberni recycling depot closed in response to COVID-19

Other options are available for recycling

Port Alberni RCMP changes front counter services in response to COVID-19

Front counter services will not be conducted until further notice

Port Alberni agencies feed those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Donations from the community now accepted

Meals on Wheels finds kitchen to keep preparing meals in Port Alberni

Crisis occurred when COVID-19 restrictions forced a sudden closure of restaurant kitchen

Port Alberni mayor provides an update on city’s COVID-19 response

City facilities closed to the public, but “essential services” to continue

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

Chief medical health officer says novelty of the arrival of the virus will pass

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Most Read