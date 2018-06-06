Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

A 35-year-old Lanztville man has died of his injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 Sunday (June 3).

Sgt. Darrin Ramey of the Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services said the call came in around 8:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 19 between Corcan Road and Horne Lake Road. Ramey said the vehicle lost control and left the road to the right side of the highway before continuing about 30 metres down an embankment.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected, he said. But when RCMP arrived on scene, Ramey said, there were clothes strewn about inside the car that were “consistent with a child.”

“We actually brought in a police dog to search the area to see if there had been a child who had also been ejected. The search turned up nothing and then when we did contact a relative of the driver, it turned out the child in question was fine and not in the vehicle at the time.”

Ramey said the investigation is ongoing and there will be a mechanical inspection on the vehicle as well as an autopsy on the driver to help determine why he would have veered off the road.

“This is eerily close to a fatal collision we had on Highway 19 near Northwest Bay Road about two months ago. Again, it was a single-vehicle crash to the right and the person was ejected and died of his injuries,” said Ramey, adding that the Oceanside RCMP has attended three fatals in its jurisdiction in the last two months.

“Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day and we have to take it very, very seriously because here are the obvious consequences.”

Send story tips to: lauren.collins@pqbnews.com

Previous story
RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package
Next story
Why don’t more women run for local government?

Just Posted

Stallions, Ralla advance to Men’s Spring League basketball finals

Championship games will be June 7 at Alberni District Secondary School gym

EDITORIAL: Alberni merchants ask for change Uptown

Merchants on Third Avenue last week asked the City of Port Alberni… Continue reading

Chronic offenders continue to plague Port Alberni

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit identifed seven chronic offenders in a four-day period

Small flight made it out for men’s golf at Alberni Golf Course

Another Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club is in the books

Days With the Arts opens Alberni art studios to the public

There are just two weeks left until the annual Days With the Arts

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Surfrider Pacific Rim: On protecting Canada’s Oceans this World Oceans Day

Canada boasts the longest coastline in the world, and as a developed… Continue reading

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut leading to layoffs, industry association says

Most Read