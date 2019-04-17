Island man guilty of child porn charges, Crown alleges 250,000 images

Psychiatric assessment requested by Crown, sentencing to be set June 4 in Nanaimo court

Crown counsel alleges that a man, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, was found with 250,000 videos and images.

Aaron Macrae, born in 1984, was charged with possession of child pornography, making or publishing child pornography and importing/distributing child pornography. He pleaded guilty to charges of possession and importing and distributing in front of Judge Brian Harvey on April 16.

In relation to the count of making or publishing child porn, Nick Barber, Crown counsel, told Harvey he was requesting a psychiatric risk assessment. Barber alleged Crown is dealing with some 250,000 items of child pornography, and further alleges Macrae interacted with young people online, through social media.

Martin Screech, Macrae’s legal representation, said he wasn’t making any submissions with respect to the exact number of items and images. Screech said it might be a point of contention, but had yet to discuss that with his client.

Macrae will see his next day in court on June 4, when it is anticipated a date will be set for sentencing and to ensure the assessment is ready.

More details are expected at the sentencing hearing.



reporter@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter