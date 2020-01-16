The recent snowstorms made for a winter wonderland at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Submitted photo)

Island winter storms good news for Mount Washington

The resort received 46cm within the last 24 hours, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

The snowstorms which battled Vancouver Island this week may not have been good news for drivers, but for those wanting to hit the slopes, the current blast of winter weather was very good news.

Overnight, Mount Washington received 34cm of snow, and within the last 24 hours, the resort received 46cm, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

RELATED: Mount Washington sets opening day

As of Thursday, all of the runs were either open and/or groomed, with the exception of two on Boomerang and Eagle.

Last month, Mount Washington had to delay its original opening day of Dec. 6 due to lack of snow. It opened on Dec. 20 with limited Nordic operations. The base snowfall at that time was 62cm.

Currently, the snow continues to fall, with temperatures hovering around -8C with a wind of 14 km/h.

For up-to-date conditions, visit www.mountwashington.ca.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collaborative effort removes salmon farms from BC coast
Next story
‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

Just Posted

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker music fest expanded to four days

Festival at McLean Mill Historic Park is now in its sixth year

Port Alberni’s Winter Film Fest begins

First film in the series is The Farewell

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre looking for artists

Deadline for applications is April 30

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Island winter storms good news for Mount Washington

The resort received 46cm within the last 24 hours, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch

The council will provide input on training and policies at the Bank of Montreal

Collaborative effort removes salmon farms from BC coast

The first farms to be removed were those in closest to the Ahta and Viner Rivers.

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Most Read