Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

For only the second time since January, Vancouver Island’s daily COVID-19 new case number dropped to single digits on Wednesday.

According to a statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, while the province’s new case numbers crept up to 600 on May 12, the Island had dropped below 10.

This graph shows the daily case numbers reported in the Island Health Authority as of May 11. In 2021, the regions daily case number has only dropped below 10 twice – on May 12 and March 8. (Screenshot via the B.C. COVID-19 Dashboard)

“Since we last reported, we have had 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 39 in the Interior Health region, nine in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” the statement read.

In 2021, Island Health’s daily case number has only dropped below 10 one other time – eight cases were confirmed on March 8. On Jan. 8, 10 cases were reported according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control online COVID-19 dashboard.

The count reached a peak of 80 on April 9.

While the provincial announcement May 12 said 8 new cases were reported for the 24-hour period, the dashboard shows nine as the numbers are tabulated at different times.

Authorities are reminding residents of the importance of getting the vaccine when their turn comes as the total number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 1,625 Wednesday.

“Small efforts make a big difference and that includes registering, getting vaccinated, staying small and staying local,” the statement read.

