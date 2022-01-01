Shawna White holds her newborn son on New Year’s Day at Victoria General Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Ishmael Grimwood)

Shawna White holds her newborn son on New Year’s Day at Victoria General Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Ishmael Grimwood)

UPDATE: It’s a boy! B.C.’s first baby born at Victoria General Hospital

Born at four minutes past midnight and weighs 6 lb 6 0z

B.C.’s first baby of 2022 was born at four minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day in Victoria.

The baby boy was born at the Victoria General Hospital to Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood, weighing 6 pounds 6 ounces.

He has no siblings and no name as of yet, although the boy’s dad, Grimwood, told Black Press Media they have a list of names picked out and will decide on one that suits him best in the next few days.

He added that the 27-hour labour went smoothly and that he and White couldn’t be more excited about their newborn son.

The couple resides on Salt Spring Island and ventured to Victoria, where they had planned to give birth, a week before the baby was expected to arrive – just to be safe.

“We’ll be at Victoria General Hospital for a few more days before we head back home where we have everything prepared for the baby,” said Grimwood.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria General Hospital

Previous story
B.C. records 3,795 more COVID-19 cases for New Year’s Eve
Next story
Omicron’s New Year’s cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022

Just Posted

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

Volunteers with Quu’asa and Teechuktl prepare to deliver hundreds of meals for the annual Feed the People event in December 2021. (PAT DEAKIN PHOTO)
Quu’asa feeds the people in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Zeke Nicholson picks up a penalty for tripping Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Sam Schofield. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs can’t catch up to Cowichan Valley Capitals

Publisher Anne Pley, right, meets with current and former commercial pilots from the Alberni Valley on Dec. 8, 2021 at Starboard Grill for a book she is writing, tentatively titled Alberni Valley Skies. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Author collects stories of commercial aviation in Port Alberni