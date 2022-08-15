Job fair taking place this month in Nanaimo amidst worker shortage

A career fair, similar to the one pictured here, will take place at Country Club Centre in Nanaimo on Thursday, Aug. 25. (Submitted photo)

People seeking employment in Nanaimo and elsewhere will find a whole host of opportunities at a job fair later this month.

B.C. Corrections and Black Press Media are presenting the Nanaimo Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at Country Club Centre on Thursday, Aug. 25.

A Government of Canada labour market bulletin at the start of summer noted that B.C. is “experiencing an acute labour shortage in many key sectors.”

Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager, said holding an in-person career fair is viable again.

“When the pandemic hit, we had to pivot to a virtual, online platform to host these events, which worked during the pandemic, but we were eager to get back to in-person because, let’s face it, when you’re sitting behind the computer and looking for a job, it can be difficult, a little daunting,” said Pal. “The face-to-face interactions with businesses and post-secondary schools is very important, not only for employers, but for job seekers as well.”

Those who attend the event will not only have access to potential employers, but also universities and colleges, all of which can be beneficial, explained Pal.

“We hear so many remarkable stories about the connections people make at our career and education events – and how the people they meet and programs they discover open doors to options they hadn’t even considered before,” she said.

The fair takes place at the mall at 3200 North Island Hwy, on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, go to https://events.blackpress.ca/nanaimo/.

