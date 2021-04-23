Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)

Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a Rexall pharmacy in downtown Ottawa.

Pharmacist Zaineb Hassan disinfected a spot on Trudeau’s left arm where the prime minister has an Indigenous tattoo, before he jokingly asked his wife to hold his right hand while he received the vaccine dose.

Trudeau told the pharmacist he was “very excited” before Hassan injected the shot into Trudeau’s arm and covered the spot with a bandage.

Hassan then gave Gregoire Trudeau her vaccine shot and told the couple they may experience some muscle pain, fatigue or chills in the next 32 hours, and they shouldn’t worry about any of that.

