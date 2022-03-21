A Nanaimo firefighter runs with tanks of oxygen to where emergency crews are working to save the life of a man who was found in the waters of Departure Bay on Monday, March 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A Nanaimo firefighter runs with tanks of oxygen to where emergency crews are working to save the life of a man who was found in the waters of Departure Bay on Monday, March 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Kayaker dies after being found in the water at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Emergency crews worked for more than 30 minutes on beach attempting to save man’s life

Emergency services personnel tried to save the life of a man who was found floating in the waters of Departure Bay this afternoon, but he died.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the crew of a Port of Nanaimo patrol vessel first spotted an overturned kayak and a man in the water at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 21.

The harbour patrol crew pulled the unresponsive man aboard and brought him as close as possible to shore where RCMP officers waded out to bring him ashore.

“He was obviously in distress,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “[Paramedics] were immediately on scene and they commenced first aid measures.”

It was not known how long the victim had been in the water when he was discovered and neither emergency personnel on scene nor O’Brien knew what circumstances led up to the emergency.

B.C. Ambulance Service performed advanced life support and CPR, assisted by Nanaimo Fire Rescue, for more than 30 minutes on the beach before transferring the victim to an ambulance, which rushed him to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. O’Brien confirmed the hospital reported the victim was deceased.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency callsRCMP

Previous story
B.C. First Nation’s land rights claim is about reconciliation, lawyer tells court
Next story
‘Self-centred’: Former colleague testifies against disgraced Kelowna social worker

Just Posted

The dam at Bainbridge Lake is one of two city-owned dams to undergo review. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
Two city-owned dams in Port Alberni will undergo safety reviews

An RCMP officer talks about an aspect of policing during a two-day youth camp at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre in Port Alberni on March 10, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni youth learn the ropes at two-day RCMP ‘boot camp’

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Aging city sewer main in uptown Port Alberni will cost $1.89M to fix

A photo from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs training camp in August 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni to host junior hockey showcase