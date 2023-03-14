The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder for bludgeoning another man with a hammer. Media wait outside court in Vancouver, on June 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kelowna man Pirko’s murder conviction overturned on appeal based on trial errors

Appeal court rules trial judge’s charge to the jury was ‘so confusing as to amount to error in law’

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder for bludgeoning another man with a hammer.

Steven Pirko was convicted for the 2014 attack on Christopher Ausman after he intervened in a fight between his friend and Ausman, killing the 32-year-old by hitting him at least twice in the head with a hammer.

In a unanimous decision, a three-justice panel of B.C.’s highest court overturned Pirko’s conviction, ruling that the trial judge’s charge to the jury was “so confusing as to amount to error in law.”

In the ruling, Justice Gregory Fitch says the trial judge “misdirected” the jury on the section of the Criminal Code that allows for the lawful defence of another, and failed to help jury members understand how the offence of manslaughter could apply.

In his ruling issued Tuesday, Fitch also says the judge’s final instructions about Pirko’s criminal record were “incomplete and deficient in law.”

Since January 2020, Pirko has been serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 11 years, but the Appeal Court ruling clears the way for a new trial, with a date yet to be set.

The trial judge’s errors “were not harmless,” says Fitch, and “cannot be cured” through other legal measures.

“The cumulative effect of the errors resulted in an unsatisfactory trial,” he says in the decision.

RELATED: Pirko found guilty in the 2014 second-degree murder of Chris Ausman

Law and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government expanding post-secondary tuition waiver for former youths in care
Next story
Navy ships visit Port Alberni waterfront

Just Posted

The Canadian Navy frigates HMCS Ottawa, left, and HMCS Winnipeg are docked at San Terminals Berth 3 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 during a three-day stay in the deepsea port. Trucks from GFL Environmental can be seen on the wharf as the ships offload grey water. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Navy ships visit Port Alberni waterfront

The federal government and B.C. announced the Island Rail Corridor segment running through the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation will return to the community. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Canada, B.C. announce Island Rail Corridor lands being returned to First Nation

Workers direct a crane operator from Coastal Bridge and Construction Ltd. on where to lower a pipe during a watermain repair, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City will begin review after truck crash cuts off main water supply to Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen delivers a check to a Powell River player during a spirited game on March 11, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounce back with 8-3 win against Powell River Kings

Pop-up banner image