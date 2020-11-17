King tide causes flooding at Port Alberni marina

A king tide, coupled with a typical fall southeaster, combined to push the Somass River over its banks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Curious onlookers were drawn to Clutesi Haven Marina just after high tide at 1:15 p.m. to see how much of the boat ramp and parking lot were flooded.

King tides are exceptionally high tides and occur during a full moon. The term is a colloquialism describing the highest tides of the season.

Port Alberni often sees king tides in November at the same time as southeasterly storms from the Pacific Ocean.

