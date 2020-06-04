A kitchen fire in one of the units of the Thunderbird Apartments sent residents to the street for half an hour on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)

Kitchen fire sends one to hospital in Port Alberni

Apartment block evacuated after sprinkler system was set off

A kitchen fire in a unit at the Thunderbird Apartments in Port Alberni has sent one person to hospital.

The apartment building on the corner of Kingsway Avenue and Argyle Street was evacuated for about 30 minutes while the Port Alberni Fire Department dealt with the fire and attended to the patient. Smoke from the kitchen incident triggered the building’s fire suppression sprinkler system.

The person was transported by ambulance to West Coast General Hospital with undetermined injuries. People were permitted back into the building about half an hour after the fire suppression system was triggered. One witness said water could be seen draining into the underground parking area through light fixtures and vents.


