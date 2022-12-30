Kitten dies, another facing leg amputation after cats left in taped boxes in B.C.’s bitter cold

Nine kittens abandoned at a Vancouver construction site in freezing cold in December 2022 are now receiving care from the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA handout)Nine kittens abandoned at a Vancouver construction site in freezing cold in December 2022 are now receiving care from the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA handout)
Nine kittens abandoned at a Vancouver construction site in freezing cold in December 2022 are now receiving care from the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA handout)Nine kittens abandoned at a Vancouver construction site in freezing cold in December 2022 are now receiving care from the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA handout)
Nine kittens abandoned at a Vancouver construction site in freezing cold in December 2022 are now receiving care from the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA handout)Nine kittens abandoned at a Vancouver construction site in freezing cold in December 2022 are now receiving care from the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA handout)

A kitten has died and another will be requiring a leg amputation after several cats were recently found abandoned at a construction site during the recent freeze-over in Vancouver.

Nine kittens, ranging from 12 weeks to four months old, were found in two boxes taped shut, the BC SPCA said Friday (Dec. 30). It’s unclear exactly when the boxes were discovered.

“The temperatures were bitterly cold when these kittens were left at a construction site with nothing but a cardboard box for protection,” Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SPCA’s Vancouver animal centre, said in a statement.

“When someone working at the construction site opened the boxes, they found the kittens huddled together for warmth and immediately brought them to the BC SPCA.”

One of the kittens, which had a prior injury that had not been treated, was unable to be saved by veterinarians and died. A second kitten, which the animal welfare agency has named Prance, was also suffering from an injury on the front right leg and will now have to be amputated.

“She is the sweetest kitten,” Dunlop said. “She kneads biscuits with her front left paw and is always so happy to have visitors.”

Three of the other baby cats required medical attention.

“People need to know that it is illegal to abandon an animal,” says Eileen Drever, BC SPCA’s senior officer protection and stakeholder relations.

“Thankfully there was someone at the construction site to find these kittens and bring them to us.”

The kittens will remain at the agency’s Vancouver animal centre until fully recovered, before being available for adoption.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Previous story
Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night
Next story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

Just Posted

Students in Anne Ostwald’s Social Justice 12 class are getting ready to host a day of activities at the Glenwood Centre on Jan. 13. Top row: Jayden Blake, Brianna Doucette, Natalie Zado and Brandi Lucas. Bottom row: Mya King and Alia Adams. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni students have a HAY Day planning fundraiser event

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

The Maritime Discovery Centre is one of the Alberni Valley’s landmarks. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

(Pexels)
UPDATE: Water restored in Cherry Creek after water main break