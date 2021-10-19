Town council is applying to the federal government for permission to erect speed limit signs on the upper Cowichan River. (Citizen file)

Town council is applying to the federal government for permission to erect speed limit signs on the upper Cowichan River. (Citizen file)

Lake Cowichan wants to crack down on speeders — on the Cowichan River

City council trying to curb jet ski speeders showing off through crowds of summer tubers

It’s not unusual for a Vancouver Island community to lobby hard for a crackdown on speeders on local streets.

Lake Cowichan is taking that concern a bit off the beaten path.

Its town council is poised to apply for new speed limits on the Cowichan River..

“The application to the federal government for the installation of speed limit signs on the upper section of river within the town will be filed in the near future with the goal of having signs appropriately in place by next spring,” confirmed Mayor Bob Day.

Tubers flock to the river — which exits Cowichan Lake through the heart of the town — by the thousands in the summertime, but speed signs? Are they necessary?

“Jet skis tend to come in there from time to time and show off to the tubers,” Day noted.

As for speed limit signs on Cowichan Lake itself, that would be an issue to be discussed at the CVRD as there is very little lake within the Town of Lake Cowichan, he said.

Area F (Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls) director Ian Morrison said he isn’t aware of any speed limit sign discussion having to do with the lake itself and did note that as it is a navigable waterway, it’s an issue that needs federal government approval.

Even so, he hasn’t heard of many speed complaints.

“There’s just the usual issues around noise and muscle boats which has been present every year and this year as well,” he noted.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lake Cowichan

Previous story
B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25
Next story
Mandatory COVID vaccines for B.C. kids ‘not something we’re considering’: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

A judge examines an English cocker spaniel during Day 3 of the dog show at the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni goes to the dogs for 56th annual Dog Show

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono attempts to dish a pass through a defender. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Two Alberni Valley Bulldogs listed as ‘Players to Watch’ by NHL Central Scouting

Fans in masks fill seats at Weyerhaeuser Arena for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ game Oct. 15, 2021 against Victoria Grizzlies. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs welcome fans back for home opener

Dr. Dorothy (Sam) Williams, chief of staff and medical director for West Coast General Hospital, checks out an artist’s rendering of the remodeled emergency department. An official groundbreaking for the $6.2-million expansion took place Oct. 8, 2021, although construction began in September. (PHOTO COURTESY ISLAND HEALTH)
$6.2M expansion at West Coast General Hospital brings improvement to patient care