B.C. Ferries advises passengers on 10:40 p.m. sailings to look at other transportation options

According to B.C. Ferries, 10:40 p.m. Departure Bay sailings bound for Horseshoe Bay, through Sept. 2, won’t arrive in time for people to connect with buses. (News Bulletin file)

Late-night sailings from Departure Bay to Horsehoe Bay won’t arrive in time for customers to connect with buses, says B.C. Ferries.

In a service notice, B.C. Ferries said people on 10:40 p.m. sailings bound for Vancouver, between June 20 and Sept. 2, will arrive at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal at 12:20 a.m., after transit service has concluded for the day.

B.C. Ferries advises people to plan their travel in advance and use taxi service or other ride options.

