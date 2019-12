Workers have been on strike since July 1

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 held a rally at Western Forest Products’ office in Campbell River on Sept. 26, 2019. The WFP employees have been on strike since July 1. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The latest talks to create a new collective agreement between Western Forest Products (WFP) and United Steelworkers (USW) 1-1937 have stalled, according to a WFP press release on Tuesday.

“After resuming discussions with the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 on a new collective agreement, negotiations have reached an impasse and no future mediation dates have been scheduled at this time,” the release said.

Workers have been on strike since July 1.

We have reached out to USW 1-1937 for comment.

RELATED: Striking loggers receive support at Campbell River rally

RELATED: Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter