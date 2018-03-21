Lawyer for one suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Police have issued a country-wide arrest warrant for Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25. He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in connection to an attack on a man with autism. (Photo: Police handout)

A lawyer representing a suspect in the beating of an autistic man says his client is not guilty of the attack that drew outrage from across the country.

Jag Virk says 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami — whose last known address was in Surrey, B.C. — will turn himself into police, but he maintains his innocence.

Peel Regional Police named Dhami as one of three suspects in the beating, which took place last week at a bus terminal in Mississauga, just west of Toronto.

READ: Surrey man wanted in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man has criminal history

Police identified the second suspect as Parmvir (Parm) Singh Chahil, a 21 year-old man of no fixed address.

The third person allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been positively identified, but police say he might go by the first name of Jason.

A video of the attack released by police on March 13 shows the unidentified victim sitting at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades when three men approached from behind and began to punch and kick him.

Police say the man suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for Chahil and Dhami has been issued on one count each of aggravated assault.

Police say all three suspects may still be in the Toronto area and are being encouraged to call a lawyer and turn themselves in.

Police say anyone who sees Chahil or Dhami should call police and not approach the men.

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault
Volunteers reviewing data in missing aircraft case

