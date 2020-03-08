David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals poised to legislate ban on conversion therapy

Thee Liberals called conversion therapy a scientifically discredited practice that targets vulnerable Canadians

The Liberal government is poised to introduce a bill that would outlaw therapy intended to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Justice Minister David Lametti and Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger plan to discuss the proposed amendment to the Criminal Code at a news conference Monday.

Mandate letters issued in December directed the ministers to table legislation to ban conversion therapy and take needed steps with the provinces and territories.

In their election platform, the Liberals called conversion therapy a scientifically discredited practice that targets vulnerable Canadians.

The party added there is international consensus in the medical community the practice does not work.

While promising legislation, the Liberals have also emphasized the issue involves regulation of the health profession, a provincial and territorial responsibility.

ALSO READ: Forced out for being gay, Mountie’s legacy ‘not the end of his story’

The Canadian Press

LGBTQ

