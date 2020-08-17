Lightning storm sparks six fires across Vancouver Island

This reader photo shows lightning that crackled and sparked fires Sunday evening in Greater Victoria and across Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Roger and Angela Jay)

Lightning sparked six small fires on Vancouver Island Sunday night, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Of those, three started within the south Island region – Muir Creek and Bear Creek Reservoir both around 0.01 hectares and Mount Healey around four hectares.

In the mid-Island, there are three fires started by lightning – one near Holland Lake, Mt. Hayes and another seven kilometres southeast from Lake Cowichan.

There are a few fires that have yet to be determined for their cause, including one near Sooke Reservoir, San Juan Valley and another just past the southern tip of Shawnigan Lake.

In the B.C. coastal region, there are 28 active fires, as of Aug. 17.

