LIVE: More graves could be found at Kamloops residential school site, Tk’emlúps report indicates

At least 200 ‘probable graves’ were found on the site of the former residential school

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., on June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Editor’s note: The contents of this article may be triggering. The Indian Residential School Survivors Society has a 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-925-4419. Alternatively the KUU-US Crisis Line is at 1-800-588-8717.

More graves are could be found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, a report from a ground-penetrating radar expert has found. Sarah Beaulieu, of the University of the Fraser, was brought in by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in order to analyze a small area of the grounds.

Sarah Beaulieu, a ground-penetrating radar expert, said several factors led to this specific area being chosen for further study. Beaulieu said that from May 21-25, an area of just under two acres was examined at an apple orchard near the former residential school. It was chosen because of the oral history of residential school survivors, who remembered children as young as six being woken up in the middle of the night to dig graves, as well as a discovery of a juvenile rib bone and tooth on the site.

The Tk’emlúps announced their discovery at the end of May, although at the time Chief Rosanne Casimir said that there had long been “a knowing” in the community of the missing children. At the time, the Tk’emlúps said there were 215 unmarked graves found. Speaking today, Beaulieu said that 200 “targets of interest,” or probable graves were identified by ground penetrating radar on just a small fraction of the residential school’s grounds, noting that more could be found on the rest of the grounds.

Chief Rosanne Casimir called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the rest of the federal government to do their part in helping Indigenous Peoples honour the memories of their missing children and bring them home.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was one of the biggest in Canada, opening its doors in 1890 and not closing until 1976. It was run by theRoman Catholic Church until 1969, at which point it was taken over by the federal government until its closure in 1976.

