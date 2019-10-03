Typical Limousin cows in the pastures (Black Press Media file photo)

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

RCMP in Fort St. John are investigating the concerning discovery of livestock found dead without their genitals.

Police received the first report, involving a bull, on Sept. 22, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday. Investigators were unable to determine exactly when it had died but that “significant time had passed before it was reported.”

Police responded to a second report on Tuesday, this time to do with a horse found dead.

In both instances, police were unable to determine the cause of death, but noted that it doesn’t appear they were killed by predators.

Police are working to determine if the two events are related and are treating both incidents as suspicious.

:Reports of this nature are not common place and are taken very seriously by the RCMP,” said Const. Chad Neustaeter. “Losing an animal in this way can be very traumatizing to the owners and our local farming community.”

The BC RCMP Livestock Section is assisting in the investigation.

In the meantime, police are reminding animal producers and livestock owners to check that their fences and gates are itact and properly secured, rely on farm dogs and video surveillance as precautionary measures and report any and all suspious death or injuries of livestock to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

Just Posted

Alberni city councillor elected to UBCM executive

Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon has been elected as a director-at-large… Continue reading

Wutke has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Club wind-up will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists show their love for nature

Shelley Penner and Nigel Atkin will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre

UPDATED: People’s Party of Canada Courtenay-Alberni candidate ends campaign

And then there were five. Elections Canada posted the official listing for… Continue reading

Port Alberni athletes medal in 2019 55+ Games

Games were held in Kelowna from September 10 to 14

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Island campground spared from closure while owners’ case reviewed

Firm deadline to cease operations removed while parties work on ALR exclusion

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed online in a scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Most Read