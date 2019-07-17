Logging truck accident briefly closes Franklin River Road near Port Alberni

A single vehicle rollover involving a logging truck temporarily closed Franklin River Road near Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 17.

Port Alberni RCMP received a call at approximately 11:15 a.m. about a single-vehicle collision several hundred metres away from the intersection with Anderson Avenue, Sgt. Peter Dionne said.

The driver was able to get out of the logging truck and received medical attention at the scene courtesy of a BC Ambulance crews, Dionne said.

The road was closed for traffic control.



