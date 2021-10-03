Equipment, along with guitar straps belonging to musicians Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor, was stolen from Parksville’s Knox United Church on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Shari Ulrich Facebook photo)

Equipment, along with guitar straps belonging to musicians Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor, was stolen from Parksville’s Knox United Church on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Shari Ulrich Facebook photo)

Longtime Canadian music stars have equipment stolen from Vancouver Island church

Shari Ulrich asks for help locating items

Canadian music star Shari Ulrich is looking for some help from the public after the theft of equipment Friday in Parksville.

The singer-songwriter was performing alongside Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor as Bentall Taylor Ulrich at Knox United Church on Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2.

On her Facebook page Sunday, Ulrich noted the theft.

“Hi, Vancouver Island folks!” she said. “Late in the evening of Friday, Oct. 1, the venue we were playing in Parksville, Knox United, was broken into. Fortunately all our instruments were safely locked away, but my pedal board and Barn and Tom’s guitar straps with a lot of sentimental value were stolen from the stage.

“So, if you happen to see this combination of pedals on a Nano+ pedal board, or someone sporting a handsome new guitar strap, or at pawn shop around Parksville or Nanaimo, please do contact me via (Facebook) Messenger right away. You never know! The more eyes out there the better.”

Story will be updated as more information and police comment becomes available.

— NEWS Staff

READ MORE: Musician Shari Ulrich enjoys playing alongside Barney Bentall, Tom Taylor

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CrimeMusicParksville

Previous story
COVID recovery and child care are Opposition targets as B.C. legislature returns

Just Posted

Phyllis Shaw from Aunties Chumus Indian Tacos cleans salmon (springs) she purchased in order to give away the eggs, or roe, for upsqwii. Shaw and her family operated a popular concession at the Alberni District Fall Fair Sept. 10–12, 2021, that featured a five-pound Indian Taco-eating contest. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tacos with an Indigenous twist drew crowds to Alberni District Fall Fair

Lighting the way Jeanette Carnell finishes her lantern at the New Horizons Clubhouse prior to participating in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s walk for World Suicide Prevention Day Sept. 10, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Canadian Mental Health Association lights the way in Port Alberni

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

The Elks Valleyettes drill team stands in a semi-circle with British actor, singer and comedian Dame Gracie Fields in front of the CJAV radio station in April 1950. The Port Alberni Lodge of the BPO Elks sponsored Fields's appearance in Port Alberni, a stop on her tour across the United States and Canada following the end of the Second World War. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum's digital archives at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15835 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: British acting royalty once visited the Alberni Valley