Mail-in ballots flowing into electoral offices

More than 4,000 received for Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding so far

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Elections BC has received more than 4,000 mail-in ballots from voters in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding so far.

Although the provincial election took place on Oct. 24, election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when all mail-in ballots have been counted.

Elections BC said on Oct. 29 that it has received 4,391 ballots from the Mid-Island Pacific Rim riding so far, and more than 400,000 ballots have been received across the province. There were more than 7,000 mail-in ballots issued in the Mid-Island riding.

Elections BC warned that is not the final number of absentee and mail-in ballots that have been submitted—only a “progress report.”

In the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, NDP candidate Josie Osborne has been declared the preliminary winner, securing 57 percent of the popular vote from all in-person ballot boxes.

Mail-in ballot counting won’t start until 13 days after the election. Ballots will be counted one-by-one and screened to ensure each voter was registered and eligible to vote and has not voted more than once.

