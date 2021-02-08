Black Press media file

Black Press media file

Major crime unit investigating homicide in Sayward

A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has been released as the investigation continues.

There was a homicide on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 6) in Sayward, and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating.

According to a news release from S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Senior Media Relations Officer, Sayward RCMP received a report of an incident at a residence in the 900-block of Frenchman Road. “Sayward RCMP Frontline officers arrived at the home and located a man suffering life-threatening injuries,” noted Shoihet. “The man subsequently died.”

VIIMCU has taken over the investigation and is working closely with the Sayward RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the B.C. Coroners Service.

“A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has since been released as the investigation continues,” confirmed Shoihet.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Bosnell of VIIMCU. “The investigation is in its early stages.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeHomicideRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

The Port Alberni Wounded Warriors team, led by Dave Nesbitt, runs down Third Avenue during a practice run on Feb. 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wounded Warriors team runs through Port Alberni

Official Vancouver Island relay run has been postponed due to COVID-19

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

“It’s projects like this that can show what true reconciliation is about.”

Although the official “Bike to Work” week has been cancelled, Cycle Alberni is still encouraging people to get out and start cycling. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cycle Alberni says get on your bikes and ride

A one-day Go By Bike event will take place Feb. 12, with prizes instead of celebration stations

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns in the House of Commons. File photo
Courtenay-Alberni MP introduces bill for volunteer firefighters, search and rescue workers

Bill would increase tax credits for volunteers

Developer Alex Dunae will be the next speaker in the Ingenuity on Edge workshop series, hosted by NIC’s DIGITAL Design + Development faculty. The workshop is Friday, Feb 5 from 9:30 am – 12: 30 pm.
New North Island College workshop series focuses on the design and development industry

Workshops provide opportunity for students to connect with professionals in the industry

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Nanaimo RCMP say drug charges could be pending as an investigation continues into a weekend crash on the Nanaimo Parkway. Drugs were found in vehicle and two occupants fled the scene. (File photo)
Vehicle occupants flee from highway crash in Nanaimo, drugs and weapons found in car

Machetes, baton, ice pick, drugs found in station wagon; one suspect tracked down by police dog

Black Press media file
Major crime unit investigating homicide in Sayward

A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has been released as the investigation continues.

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Most Read