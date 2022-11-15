Malahat delays expected during overnight work starting Thursday

Drivers are being advised about overnight delays expected on the Malahat later this week.
Crews will be doing geotechnical work on the section of the Trans-Canada Highway that runs through Goldstream Provincial Park starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17). Drivers will be met with single-lane alternating traffic until around 6 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 18).
The crews will be measuring the depth of the bedrock for planning purposes.
The province says motorists can expect delays as long as 20 minutes and it reminded them to drive according to conditions and to observe traffic management personnel and signage.
