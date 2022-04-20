Man accused of coffee house murder in Nanaimo fit to stand trial, psychiatric report finds

Preliminary inquiry for James Carey Turok expected to be scheduled on May 17

The man charged with murder at a north Nanaimo coffee shop in February has been deemed fit to stand trial, according to a psychiatric report.

James Carey Turok, arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a Feb. 12 incident at Buzz Coffee House where Eric Kutzner died, appeared via video at provincial court in Nanaimo today, April 20, before Judge Mayland McKimm.

Citing the report, Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, said Turok, while certified under the Mental Health Act, is fit to stand trial and it would be safe for the court to find him fit as well.

Mark Swartz, representing Turok, reaffirmed the presumption and said there was nothing to suggest the need for a fitness hearing. He sought a four-week adjournment, to review disclosure material provided by Crown, described as substantive.

McKimm made no declaration as to whether Turok was fit to stand trial or not.

Turok is being held without bail and a date for a preliminary inquiry is expected to be set May 17.

