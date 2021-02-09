In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)

Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

In the second incident involving someone allegedly refusing to wear a mask and assaulting an employee in Vancouver in a week, police arrested another suspect Monday (Feb. 8).

The 36-year-old man in question is said to have spat in the face of an employee of a convenience store near Seymour and Dunsmuir streets.

The suspect was declined service unless he donned a mask, as mandated by current public health orders. This sparked a physical altercation between the men.

“No employee deserves to be assaulted for simply following the health orders set in place,” said Cst. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department. “It’s yet again another selfish action and senseless assault that continues to go on in our city.”

The man fled the store but was located and arrested by police. Assault charges have been recommended to Crown counsel.

Visintin warns that anyone who refuses to wear a mask indoors, in a public space, could face fines of as much as $230.

RELATED: Anti-masker accused of threatening Vancouver employee with baton after stealing apple


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police
Next story
Ottawa eyes B.C. coastline for new economic vision

Just Posted

Todd Laplante cleans some of his beekeeping equipment at his Port Alberni home. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni beekeeper hopes to rebuild hives

GoFundMe started to cover the cost of building new colonies

San Group owner Kamal Sanghera, centre, points out the uses of the press building, where glulam—glued laminated lumber—will be assembled at the lumber company’s new remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni. Sanghera, his brother Suki, right, manager Bruce Molander and mayor Sharie Minions tour the reman plant on Feb. 3, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group’s reman plant in Port Alberni weeks away from completion

Federal travel restrictions hold up final inspections by visiting technicians

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Former Hupacasath chief councillor pleads guilty

Four incidents occurred between 2019 and 2020

The Port Alberni Wounded Warriors team, led by Dave Nesbitt, runs down Third Avenue during a practice run on Feb. 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wounded Warriors team runs through Port Alberni

Official Vancouver Island relay run has been postponed due to COVID-19

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

“It’s projects like this that can show what true reconciliation is about.”

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion that happened at a condominium on the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. (News Bulletin file photo)
Victim struck with machete during home invasion in Nanaimo

Incident happened on Poplar Street on Monday night

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

(PQB File Photo)
Qualicum Beach council probe finds no evidence of discrimination or harassment

Review undertaken after Coun. Robert Filmer took leave of absence citing ‘toxic’environment

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Most Read