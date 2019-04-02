West Shore RCMP confirmed a suspect is in custody after a sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday. (File photo)

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting another man at Vancouver Island park Monday evening.

West Shore RCMP said the incident took place at Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. on April 1.

The victim was out for a jog around the lake when he encountered another man on the trail. As he moved over to allow the suspect to pass him, the suspect then got closer and grabbed the victim’s genitals before walking away.

The men were not known to each other.

ALSO READ: Emergency crews responding to gunshots at Thetis Lake

“This is a disturbing crime,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“The victim was obviously in shock but was able to record the suspect on his cell phone as he was walking away. The recording assisted police in identifying the suspect who has since been arrested for sexual assault.”

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

If you are victim of sexual violence, know someone who needs support, or simply would like to educate yourself on what to do in these types of situations, visit Victimsinfo.ca.

 

