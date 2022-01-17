(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Man arrested after uttering threats with meat cleaver in hand at Vancouver women’s centre

Man dropped cleaver and walked away prior to police arriving

A man has been arrested after threatening to kill women at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver Sunday (Jan. 16).

According to Vancouver police, a witness called 911 just after 1 p.m. after a 31-year-old man followed a woman into the Columbia Street community centre, uttering threats while holding a meat cleaver.

Police arrested the man after he threw away the knife and left. A woman grabbed the knife, called 911 and was able to identify the man to police.

Vancouver police are recommending weapons, assault and breach of bail charges.

ALSO READ: Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Six people arrested after shots fired in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The School District 70 (Pacific Rim) office is located in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
School District 70 begins search for new superintendent

The City of Port Alberni started a three-stream waste collection service in late 2021. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACRD ponders waste collection service in rural Alberni Valley areas

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared

Keaton Mastrodonato, centre, played with the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs for three seasons. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumnus earns Hobey Baker nod for second straight year