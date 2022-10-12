The incident was report the night of Thursday, Oct. 6. Image: RCMP logo

The incident was report the night of Thursday, Oct. 6. Image: RCMP logo

Man arrested for impersonating doctor, barricading himself at Trail hospital

The Trail man, 39 was later released from police custody on several conditions

A Trail man is facing a half dozen criminal charges after allegedly impersonating a doctor at the Trail hospital and causing considerable damage to various rooms before barricading himself inside an office.

The incident happened Thursday night (Oct. 6) after the 39-year-old man broke into locked offices at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, police said.

The suspect was confronted by suspicious staff members when he responded by trying to convince them that he was a doctor who worked at the hospital.

When staff did not believe his ruse, witnesses reported the man went on a crime spree, causing considerable damage as he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

The accused then barricaded himself inside an office until police arrived.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the man was found by officers still wearing hospital-issue scrubs, coat and cap.

Officers arrested the perpetrator without incident; however, he attempted to break free of police custody twice while being escorted back to a marked police vehicle.

Two USB thumb drivers were found in the man’s possession.

Police have forwarded charges to be considered by the B.C. Prosecution Service, including break and enter, disguise with intent, identity fraud. mischief under $5,000, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

The Trail man, who has not been identified as he has not been charged at this time, was later released from police custody on several conditions.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCrimeKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man who sextorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd needs sentence to fit harm he caused: Crown
Next story
‘Unexpected’ costs threaten progress of Port Alberni’s tiny home village

Just Posted

A lot on Fourth Avenue destined for tiny or pod homes has been cleared, serviced and leveled in anticipation of the structures. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Unexpected’ costs threaten progress of Port Alberni’s tiny home village

School trustee candidates Rosemarie Buchanan, left, Chris Washington, Janis Joseph, Helen Zanette, Pam Craig and John Bennie all wait their turn to speak at an all-candidates’ meeting for ACRD and SD70 on Oct. 4, 2022 at Rimrock Casino. The meeting was hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Water use, zoning, taxation all concerns for Sproat Lake candidates

Melissa Martin, arts administrator for the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley, says the Rollin Art Centre was forced to close early due to construction of a childcare centre next door. (Sept. 28, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre closing for construction of art-focused child-care centre

Chase Pacheco beats his opponent to the puck during the Port Alberni Bombers’ 5-2 home loss to Oceanside Generals on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (DARRAN CHAISSON/ Chaisson Creative)
Port Alberni Bombers drop five in a row in VIJHL